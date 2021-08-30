AJK PM allots portfolios to cabinet members

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi has allotted portfolios to the members of his cabinet on Monday, said a notification issued by cabinet secretary here.

According to notification, Sardar Tanveer Illiyas has been given the portfolio of physical planning, housing and tourism departments, Khawaja Farooq has been given the portfolio of local governments and rural development department while Sardar Mir Akbar Khan has been assigned the departments of agriculture, livestock, dairy development, irrigation and small dams.

Food department has been assigned to Ch. Ali Shan Soni, portfolio of planning and developments and environment has been given to Ch. Rasheed, Finance, Inland Revenue and cooperative department has been given to Majid Khan while population planning has been allotted to Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan.

Ch. Muhammd Arshad has been given electricity department and water resources, Dewan Ali Chughtai has been given elementary and secondary education and technical and vocational training authority (TEVTA), only woman member of cabinet Shahida Sagheer Chughtai has been given the portfolio of social welfare and women development department.

Azhar Sadiq has been assigned the portfolio of communication and roads construction, Zafar Malik has been given Higher education department, Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq has been given revenue department,

Ansar Abdali has been given Health department, Fahim Akhtar Rabani has been given Law, Justice, parliamentary affairs and information departments while Akmal Sargala has been given the portfolio of Forest, wildlife and Fisheries department.