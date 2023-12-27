AJK observes BB’s 16th martyrdom anniversary with due solemnity and reverence:

MIRPUR ( AJK): , Dec 27 (APP): In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the activists and the supporters of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday observed 16th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto with due solemnity and reverence.

In special congregations, the speakers paid rich tributes to the martyred leader for her meritorious service for the nation and most particularly for giving the supreme sacrifice of her life for maintaining the national unity, solidarity and cohesion among the people of all the four provinces of the country as well as AJK besides for the promotion of democracy and maintaining democratic norms and values in the country.

Activists of PPP, Peoples Youth Organization (PYO) and People Students Federation (PSF) from various parts of AJK, earlier left for Garhi Khuda Buksh to participate in the marathon congregation held to observe the anniversary of shaheed BB at her mausoleum to express ideological solidarity, sentiments and admirations with their supreme great leader.

Quran Khawani was held at all major cities and towns across the AJK for the departed soul of Shaheed BB in the special ceremonies held to observe the martyrdom anniversary of the world-fame leader of Pakistan. Senior leaders of PPP including members of AJK legislative assembly and AJK Council belonging to the party, office bearers of the party from the respective districts and the followers of Bhuttos including the citizens representing various classes of the society attended the special ceremonies.

Special gatherings of the workers and supporters of PPP AJK at all district and tehsil headquarters across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the death anniversary of BB were marked with rich tributes paid to late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his late daughter and the party’s martyred chairperson Benazir Bhutto coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of departed leaders of the party including BB and ZAB.

They also reposed full confidence in the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others. Two minute silence to reverence to Benazir Bhutto and to pay rich homage to her meritorious services for the nation and the country.

In Mirpur, special ceremonies were held to observe the anniversary of late BB was held under the auspices of PPP Azad Jammu Kashmir Mirpur city unit.

Quaran Khawani was held for the departed soul of the great leader.

Speaking on this occasion, the PPP leaders described the assassination of Benazir as a huge loss for the entire Pakistani nation and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They said that Pakistani nation was deprived of the supreme politician who preferred to go to die like her valiant father late Z.A.Bhutto for the sake of the security and protection of the rights of the people, national interests and for the ever-lasting emergence of true democratic rule in the country.

The speakers said that late Benazir Bhutto emerged as the brave and strongest lady of not only of South Asia but also of whole of the world as she took no care of the repeated threats to her life by the extremists and terrorists.

They said that shaheed BB had emerged the strongest symbol of complete national unity, integrity and harmony of all four provinces of Pakistan. The PPP leaders on this occasion vowed to continue the mission of Bhuttos in the greater national interests of Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir by attaining and protecting the due rights of the masses especially neglected and down trodden classes of the society.