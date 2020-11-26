AJK moves to furnish remote areas with fully equipped hospitals: AJK PM.

MIRPUR (AJK): Nov 26 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that state of the art hospitals will be setup at various remote and far flung areas including at tehsil headquarter Chakkar to provide better health facilities to the people.

Presiding over a high level meeting in the State Metropolis on Thursday held in connection with the construction of tehsil headquarter hospital Chakkar he directed the concerned officials to immediately start the construction work of the hospital and added that funds for this purpose have already been earmarked in the budget.

He said the accommodation for the doctors and paramedical staff will also be arranged.

He directed the officials to accelerate the pace of work on various ongoing developmental projects and effective monitoring systems should be ensured to maintain the quality of work.

He said timely completion of the developmental projects would help in extending the basic amenities of life to the masses.

The Prime Minister said that the government attaches highest priority to the health sector and health departments have performed their duties with devotion and dedication during the corona pandemic.

He said the government has launched free health emergency service and extended health facilities to the people of the state.

Meanwhile The senior Minister of Azad Kashmir Ch.Tariq Farooq,Health Minister Dr.Najeeb Naqi and Minister for Higher Education Col (Rtd) Waqar Ahmed Noor met the Prime Minister here on Thursday. Matters regarding the ongoing developmental projects and mutual interest came under discussions.