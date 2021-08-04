AJK legislative assembly elects Abdul Qayyum Niazi as PM

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Wednesday elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Abdul Qayyum Niazi as Prime Minister.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi has been elected as Prime Minister AJK after securing 33 votes during the AJK Legislative Assembly session while his opponent candidate from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Chaudhry Lateef Akbar secured 15 votes.

Out of the total of 53 members, 48 members were present during the session who cast their votes.