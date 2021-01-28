AJK govt decides to write, read and recite 'Khaatim-un-Nabiyeen Syedna Muhammad Rasool Allah everywhere with name of holy prophet

NIRPUR (AJK): Jan 28 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet has decided to write, read and recite “Khaatim-un-Nabiyeen Syedna Muhammad Rasool Allah Salallah o Elahe Wa Aalehee Wasallum” everywhere with the Holy name of Prophet (PBUH).

Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, which met with AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider in the chair on Wednesday.

AJK government strongly denounced the frequent unprovoked Indian forces’ firing from across the Line of Control on civil population of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The cabinet also condemned the Indian forces firings on United Nations’ observer mission and urged upon the United Nations to take notice of this incident.

The cabinet expressed its serious concern over the flagrant human rights violations by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called for extending medical cover to the brave Kashmiri leaders Asia Andrabi and Yasin Malick and demanded their release in view of their health condition.

The AJK government approved to implement the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information law and also approved the Kashmir council election amendment Act 2021 and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission amendment ordinance.

The cabinet set up a high level committee headed by the Senior Minister for the setting up of Azad Jammu and Kashmir building control authority. The committee after reviewing the building code will submit its report in the next meeting of the cabinet and the cabinet also approved the Azad Jammu and Kashmir local government Act amendment 2020.

Addressing the meeting the Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the implementation of the right to information act was the fundamental objective of the present government which termed it a revolutionary step towards the restoration of merit, development and prosperity of the state and would also help to improve administrative structure in Azad Kashmir.

He said the amendment in the election commission would meet all the requirements for holding, free fair and an impartial elections in Azad Kashmir.

He said Building authorities law would also be introduced in the rural areas also to save the lives of the people.

He said the government has completed the mega developmental projects keeping in view the people’s requirements and has given jobs to the people purely on merit.

He underlined the need to increase the state revenue and in this context every individual would have to play its role.