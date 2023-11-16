AJK CDC reviews Rs. 15b dev. projects under ongoing Tameer-e-Kashmir programme

MIRPUR ( AJK): Nov 16 (APP): The Cabinet Development Committee (CDC) of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government, in its extraordinary meeting on Thursday, reviewed under-construction Rs. 15 billion 30 development projects of mass public welfare under the Tameer e Kashmir program across the liberated territory.

Chaired by AJK Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq, the meeting of the Committee was attended by the cabinet members, AJK Chief Secretary, secretaries, officials of the Planning and Development department and others.

Under the Tameer-e-Kashmir Program, a network of roads measuring 816 kilometers and 3 new bridges would be constructed in 28 constituencies at a cost of 14 billion rupees.

Addressing the meeting, the AJK Prime Minister said that building better road infrastructure and providing the provision of quality education and healthcare facilities were the coalition government’s top priorities.He directed the concerned departments to ensure a transparent and timely completion of these projects.

He said that the construction of roads would promote tourism in Azad Kashmir and provide the best travel facilities for the people. The prime minister said that fair distribution of funds in all the constituencies of the state would be ensured. He asked the relevant authorities to prepare development plans keeping in mind the needs of the people.

Anwaar ul Haq said that there would be no compromise on the quality of work and transparency. E-tendering, he said, would be ensured to bring transparency in the execution of projects. He said that the government would use all resources for the welfare and prosperity of the people. The construction of roads will provide the best travelling facilities in Azad Jammu Kashmir, he added.

The prime minister also directed the ministers and all other concerned authorities to ensure effective monitoring of development projects.

He also stressed the need for effective on-spot monitoring of the projects. He said that all stakeholders have to keep checks and balances to maintain quality, standard and transparency.