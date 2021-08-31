Airlifting WHO consignment to Mazar-e-Sharif honour for PIA: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday World Health Organisation’s consignment was taken by special flight of Pakistan International Airlines to Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghan city.

In a tweet, he said it was an honour and privilege for PIA to carry out its operations during such dire times for international organizations. He said this was also a manifestation of their complete faith in PIA’s assistance.

World Health Organisation's consignment was taken by PIA's special flight to Mazar-e-Sharif. It's an honor & privilege for PIA to carry out it's operations during such dire times for intl organizations & their complete faith in PIA's assistance. https://t.co/9vLN9WmE7P — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) August 31, 2021

The minister said that the WHO was facing challenges due to security and logistics constraints. He said at this time PIA came forward to help and this journey of PIA service was continuing without any fear of danger.