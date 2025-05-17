Air University holds 12th convocation, celebrates remarkable achievement of 1391 graduates

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP):Air University (AU) marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated the 12th convocation honoring the achievements of 1391 graduates who successfully completed their degree programs.

The ceremony, held at AU main campus Islamabad, was graced by the proud parents, esteemed faculty members and distinguished guests. Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission presided over the convocation ceremony as chief guest, said a press release issued here Saturday.

The highlight of the convocation was the conferring of degrees, including 21 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) recipients, 35 Gold medalists, and 29 Silver medalists. The University takes immense pride in the dedication and hard work exhibited by these graduates throughout their academic journey.

The Vice-Chancellor, Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan HI (M) (Retd), delivered an inspiring report to the graduates and their parents, highlighting the University’s commitment to academic excellence and its ambitious vision for the future.

In his address, he lauded the graduates for their perseverance, academic achievements, and innovative mindset, reiterating the University’s mission to produce individuals who are not only industry-ready but also nation-ready. He emphasized that with more than 12,000 students currently enrolled across campuses in Islamabad, Multan, Kamra, and Kharian—and with two new campuses in H-11 Islamabad and Karachi set to launch in Fall 2025—Air University continues to strengthen its national footprint in higher education.

The Vice-Chancellor proudly shared the University’s rising profile, including its 2nd position in Pakistan in the Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings, 2nd position nationwide in HEC’s ORIC performance assessment, and recognition in the X category of HEC’s BIC Scorecard, affirming AU’s growing impact in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Graduates, particularly from the fields of Cybersecurity and IT, were acknowledged for their critical role in safeguarding national cyber infrastructure—efforts now cited as a model of cyber defence excellence.

He called upon the youth to channel their skills toward building a better Pakistan, reversing the brain drain by creating homegrown solutions and innovations. The convocation also paid tribute to the invaluable support of parents and families, while reaffirming the University’s ongoing commitment to its alumni as lifelong partners in success.

In his speech, the chief guest Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, congratulated the graduating students on their hard-earned success, especially the high achievers, acknowledging their dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence. He applauded the unwavering support of parents and the tireless efforts of Air University’s faculty in shaping future leaders.

Recognizing Air University as one of Pakistan’s premier higher education institutions, he commended its contributions in critical areas such as aerospace engineering, artificial intelligence, and cyber defence particularly through its visionary initiative, the National Cyber Security Academy. He expressed admiration that AU graduates are now playing pivotal roles in national security operations and shaping Pakistan’s digital future.

He also emphasized the importance of innovation, public service, and lifelong learning, urging graduates to carry Pakistan in their hearts and excellence in their hands as they step into a rapidly evolving world. He also acknowledged the vital support extended by the Pakistan Air Force to the university, emphasizing the collaborative efforts that contribute to the success of Air University. He encouraged the graduates to leverage their education and skills to make meaningful contributions to society.

Air University faculty and management extended heartfelt congratulations to the 1391 graduates and wishes them success in their future endeavors. Air University remains committed to providing quality education and shaping the leaders of tomorrow.