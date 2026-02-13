Air Chief Marshal Sidhu meets with Indonesia President Subianto

RAWALPINDI, Feb 13 (APP):Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, during his official visit to Indonesia, called on President Prabowo Subianto on Friday.

During the meeting, the Air Chief underscored the shared values and longstanding brotherhood between Pakistan and Indonesia, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

President Prabowo expressed keen interest in leveraging PAF’s state-of-the-art training ecosystem and aerospace development infrastructure to enhance Indonesia’s defence capabilities.

Earlier, the Air Chief held separate high-level meetings with Defence Minister Lieutenant General (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces and Indonesian Air Marshal. He was accorded Guard of Honour at all venues.

During the discussion with the Indonesian Air Chief, both sides discussed enhanced Air Force-to-Air Force cooperation, joint training from basic to advanced levels, professional exchanges, and collaboration in emerging aerospace domains.

The Indonesian Air Chief sought PAF’s support in advancing operational and flying training, acknowledging PAF’s rich combat experience. The Air Chief was conferred the Medal of Honour, the highest award of the Indonesian Air Force, in recognition of his role in strengthening bilateral air power cooperation.

The Air Chief also held a joint meeting with the Indonesian Defence Minister and Chief of Defence Forces, where a wide range of defence and security matters were discussed.

The Indonesian leadership appreciated PAF’s professionalism, modernization drive, and lauded the advanced technological infrastructure of the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park.