Air Chief calls on Sri Lanka's Secretary Defence

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Saturday called on Secretary of Defence and Minister of State National Security and Disaster Management, General (R) G.D.H. Kamal Gunaratne at the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest came under discussion, said a PAF press release received here.

General (R) Gunaratne said both the countries enjoy commonality of views on various regional and international issues.

He also expressed his gratitude to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for attending the 70th Anniversary Celebrations of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

He added that Air Chief’s visit was the manifestation of the strong bond between the Armed Forces of both the countries, especially the two Air Forces.

The Air Chief lauded the efforts of Sri Lankan Armed Forces in their fight against terrorism. The Air Chief also expressed solidarity of Pakistani Nation with Sri Lanka and assured of Pakistan’s support and cooperation. He also expressed his gratitude for hospitality extended to him during the visit.

Both the leaders agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation especially in training and professional enhancement programs.

The Air Chief also attended a banquet dinner as guest of honour. The dinner was hosted by Commander Sri Lanka Air Force, which was also attended by the President and Services Chiefs of Sri Lanka along with high ranking officers of Sri Lanka Air Force.