ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Thursday called on senior Military leadership of Turkey and discussed ways to further promote Pakistan-Turkey defence ties, especially between the two air forces.

The Air Chief, who is on a 4-day official visit to Turkey, held separate meetings with Minister for National Defence of Turkey Hulusi AKAR and Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yasar GÜLER, said a PAF press release.

During these meetings, the Air Chief reiterated his commitment to enhance cooperation with Turkey in the fields of defence production, security and training by capitalizing on the respective strengths of each side.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also called on Commander Turkish Air Force, General Hasan Küçükakyüz.

Both the commanders held detailed discussion on enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise between the air forces of the two brotherly countries to meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

The discussion included PAF’s participation in the Anatolian Eagle multinational exercise in Turkey, Turkish Air force participation in various exercises organized by PAF, exchange & training of pilots and cooperation in defence production.