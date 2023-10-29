AIOU to organize three-day int’l moot on Islamic Finance

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): The Department of Islamic Thought, History and Culture of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organize a three-day international conference on Islamic Finance from 1st November. During the conference, the national and international speakers will present research papers on various Islamic finance systems, said a press release issued here Sunday.

Founder Akhuwat Foundation, Dr. Amjad Saqib will grace the inaugural session as the chief guest while, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood will preside over the session.

Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi will host the event. Renowned economists will shed light on the topic of Islamic banking.

Dr. Fawad Khalil from Edinburgh Napier University, UK and Dr. Usman Ghani, Director, Institute of Management Studies, Peshawar will be the speakers of the session.

Various panel discussions and working sessions will be held at the conference.

As per the vision of vice chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, different seminars/conferences and other educational activities are being organized continuously in the university for the guidance and awareness of the students and this conference is a continuation of this initiative.