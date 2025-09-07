AIOU to mark International Literacy Day with focus on  digitalization

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organize the central event for International Literacy Day on Monday, focusing on the theme “Promoting Literacy through Digitalization.”

The occasion will also feature the official launch of the “Non-Formal Teachers’ Communication Training” program, aimed at enhancing digital communication skills among educators working in non-formal education sectors.

The event is being organized jointly by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, JICA-AQAL, the National Commission for Human Development, and the Pakistan Institute of Education.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will grace the occasion as the chief guest, while Minister of State Ms. Wajiha Qamar will attend as the guest of honor. Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training Nadeem Mehboob will also participate in the ceremony.

During the event, the formal launch of “Non-Formal Teachers’ Communication Training” will take place, enabling teachers to access modern online training opportunities from their homes without the inconvenience of long-distance travel. Similarly, a “Monitoring and Evaluation System in Non-Formal Education” will also be introduced to enhance standards and ensure the achievement of literacy goals.

Keeping in view the demands of the modern era, the event will also mark the introduction of a “Competency Framework for Non-Formal Teachers” aimed at improving the professional capacity of educators in the non-formal sector. On this occasion, concrete proposals for increasing the national literacy rate and achieving educational targets will also be presented.