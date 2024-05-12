AIOU to close admissions on May 15

AIOU
ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University Semester Spring 2024 admissions (phase 2) to be closed in two days.
According to the AIOU, the students can take admission in Associate Degree (BA/BCom), BBA, BS (ODL) programs, teachers training programs (1.5, 2.5 and 4 Years B.Ed.), postgraduate diploma programs, and certificate courses till May 15.
Admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the university website.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, hopes that those who want to pursue their education will avail the opportunity to register themselves by the given deadline.
The students can either visit the nearest regional office or call the university’s helpline 051-111 112 468 for any information.

