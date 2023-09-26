AIOU to celebrate World Teachers Day on Oct 5

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that the nations who respect and honor their teachers always progress and flourish.

AIOU is organizing a mega event on account of World Teachers’ Day in collaboration with UNESCO and Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) on November 5, 2023, to pay tribute to teachers and Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi will grace the event as chief guest.

Director General, PIE, Dr. Muhammad Shahid Saroya, representatives of UNESCO, Ministry of Education, Directorate of Education and teachers from various colleges and universities will participate in this event.

A meeting was held yesterday to review the preparations for the event and seven different committees have been formed to finalize the preparations.

Around six teachers will share their success stories along with a panel discussion among the teachers.

This event will be telecast live at the regional offices of AIOU in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad where local teachers will also participate.