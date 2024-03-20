AIOU starts mailing of books

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has begun dispatching books to 60,000 students who are enrolled in the matriculation program for Semester Spring 2024.

According to Director Admissions AIOU, the process of dispatching books to matric program students will be completed by the end of this week.

Additionally, the process of delivering books to 80,000 students enrolled in FA will commence next week.

To ensure that all academic tasks are completed within the specified timeframe and to avoid any complaints from students, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has strictly instructed all departments to follow the academic calendar.

This is the first time in the university’s history that semester admissions are underway, and the delivery process of books to students has already begun.

It is pertinent to mention that the University has also introduced a “Computerized Tracking System” for information regarding delivery of books.

The students can easily enter their roll number or admission fee challan number and track all the delivery steps of books at the AIOU website.

In case of non-receipt or delay of the textbooks, the students are instructed to approach the nearest post office.