AIOU paying special attention to joint activities of students: VC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) is paying special attention to the ‘joint activities of students’ in collaboration with national and foreign universities and other educational institutions to provide Pakistani children with maximum learning opportunities so that they can be successful in every phase of life.

This was said by Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood in his message on the inaugural session of a Winter Camp for Children. Director, of Yunus Emre Institute, Prof Dr Halil Tokar, remarked that Turkiye and Pakistan have enjoyed a long-standing relationship for centuries, with both countries supporting each other on every occasion.

He emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about this relationship and the need to bring the people of both countries closer together. Prof Tokar expressed his gratitude to the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, and Director, of Academic Planning and Course Production, Dr Zahid Majeed, for their support in organizing seminars and conferences to achieve this goal.

The Yunus Emre Institute has previously organized a summer camp with AIOU’s assistance, and now winter camp classes have begun to further bring people together.Dr Zahid Majeed mentioned in his speech that Pakistan and Turkiye have had a longstanding relationship, and AIOU is working to strengthen these ties with the help of the Yunus Emre Institute.

He praised the services of Dr Halil Tokar in Pakistan. Dr Majeed further explained that due to limited space, only 25 children were selected out of 80 for this winter camp. The camp will focus on promoting the Turkish language, culture, art, and traditions. Mrs Samina Tukar will teach the Turkish language, and archery and calligraphy experts will also train students.