AIOU organizes thought-provoking session on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized an important intellectual session on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), highlighting the importance and necessity of studying the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, Department of Seerat Studies, Dr Shah Moeen-ud-Din Hashmi stated that understanding Islam in its true spirit, gaining knowledge of Allah’s attributes and access to the true message of the Holy Qur’an is not possible without studying the Seerat of the Prophet (PBUH).

He emphasized that the blessed life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is in fact a practical interpretation of the Qur’an, without which a complete and correct understanding of Islam cannot be achieved.

In his lecture titled “The Need and Importance of Studying Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)”, he stressed that Seerat not only forms the foundation of Islamic knowledge but also presents a comprehensive code of life for humanity.

He noted that in the present era, when the Muslim Ummah is facing various intellectual, social, and moral challenges, the teachings of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) have gained even greater significance.

Dr Hashmi further stated that if individuals and societies align their lives with the principles of Seerat, they can build a balanced and exemplary society and achieve success in both this world and the Hereafter. He urged students to study Seerat deeply and make it a part of their practical lives.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Librarian Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, in his vote of thanks said that the holy month of Ramazan is a blessed and sacred period with a special connection to Allah Almighty. He remarked that although a sense of sadness is felt at the end of this sacred month, there is gratitude that the Seerat lecture series was successfully organized during Ramazan with this being its fourth and final session.

He reaffirmed the commitment to continue organizing such academic and intellectual events in the future so that students may have more opportunities to seek guidance from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).