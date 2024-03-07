AIOU organizes seminar on Women’s day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):A seminar was organized here on Thursday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on account of International Women’s Day.

Social worker, gender expert and renowned writer Dr Fauzia Saeed was the keynote speaker and chief guest.

In-charge, Department of Gender and Women Studies, Dr. Atifa Nasir delivered the welcome speech and informed the participants about the history, aims and objectives of celebrating International Women’s Day.

Dr. Fauzia Saeed highlighted the various chapters from her book “Tapestry – Strands of Women’s Struggles Woven into the History of Pakistan” in the seminar.

She said that the role of women in the history of Pakistan, efforts of freedom struggle and compilation of immortal stories in book form would be a torch for the new generation.

Dr. Fauzia Saeed added that from 1940 to 2016, women associated with prominent political and social circles were included in the book to acknowledge their services.

She added that this book contained enough material for researchers which would prove useful for them. Many faculty members, principal officers and students participated in the event.