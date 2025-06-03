AIOU hosts special event on higher education opportunities in Russia

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 03 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) held a special event here on Tuesday in collaboration with the Russian Embassy, aimed at highlighting higher education opportunities for Pakistani students in Russian universities.

The event featured detailed briefings on admissions, scholarships, academic programs, and support services, reflecting the growing educational and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The chief guest of the event, Ms Alina Kolesnikova, Secretary for Education and Culture at the Russian Embassy, delivered a detailed presentation on the educational opportunities available to Pakistani students in Russian universities.

She highlighted admission policies, various faculties, scholarship options, and the facilities offered to international students.

She emphasized that Russian educational institutions welcome Pakistani students and appreciate their academic achievements.

As part of the cultural segment, an engaging and skill-based competition of “Russian Tongue Twisters” was held.

Students participated with fluency, proper pronunciation, and confidence. In this contest, Rahat Ali secured first place, Saad Ahmed Khan second, and Shehryar Khan third. Russian Language Center teacher Ms. Ekaterina Andriets explained the purpose and objectives of the activity, stating that such competitions make the language learning process effective and enjoyable.

Dr Zahid Majid, Director of International Collaboration and Exchange, spoke at the event and noted that exemplary educational cooperation has been ongoing for the past four years between Allama Iqbal Open University and the Russian Ministry of Education, resulting in the establishment of the ‘Russian Language Center.’ The center’s second batch is currently undergoing training and is set to complete its course on July 31.

He added that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, the university is committed to promoting international partnerships, with collaboration with Russia being a key part of those efforts.

The event concluded with a question-and-answer session during which students asked various questions regarding the Russian education system, course structures, scholarship application procedures, and the relevance of these opportunities in their professional lives.

This event marked a significant and impactful step toward enhancing educational and cultural ties between Pakistan and Russia.