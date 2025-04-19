AIOU hosts 6th National Convention on role of artificial intelligence in libraries

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) yesterday hosted the 6th National Convention on the theme “The Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Libraries” which was attended by experts from the fields of library science, information technology, and education and research.

The chief guest of the scholarly event was Professor Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor of Emerson University, Multan.

The purpose of the convention was to discuss the effective integration of modern technology, particularly artificial intelligence in libraries, its role in research and education, and the future strategic roadmap in this regard.

In their addresses, the speakers emphasized that AI is not only revolutionizing educational and research activities but also transforming libraries into more efficient, user-friendly, and dynamic institutions. They stated that to align the field of library science with modern developments, it is essential to gradually adopt AI technologies.

The experts highlighted that for the effective use of AI, it is necessary to ensure professional training for library staff, intelligent resource utilization, and the implementation of a comprehensive monitoring system.

Speakers included Adnan Adil from London South Bank University (UK), Dr. Asim Qayyum from Charles Sturt University (Australia), and Professor Dr. Pervez Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of Library Science at Allama Iqbal Open University. They shared their research experiences and findings based on international trends with the participants.

The international convention was organized by the Department of Library and Information Sciences and the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counseling Services at Allama Iqbal Open University, in collaboration with the Pakistan Library Club (Islamabad Chapter).

The event was marked by the enthusiastic participation of information professionals, library science faculty, IT experts, students, researchers, and stakeholders from across the country, making it a significant academic milestone.

A special panel discussion titled “AI in Libraries: Shaping the Future of Research and Knowledge Access” was also held, during which field experts shared their insights.

In conclusion, the speakers expressed their gratitude to Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, and the administrative team for the successful organization of the convention.