AIOU expands educational access with financial aid, free matric education

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is currently accepting admissions for the Spring Semester 2026, providing students across the country with continued access to affordable and flexible education. Alongside the ongoing admission process, the university has also opened extensive financial assistance opportunities for poor and deserving students.

Students who were granted financial assistance during the Autumn Semester 2025 are eligible to apply again for the current semester through the Student Service Request system by January 23.

Meanwhile, students seeking financial assistance for the first time may submit their applications by January 30 by contacting their nearest regional campus.

In addition to financial aid, the university is offering completely free matriculation-level education to students from the tribal districts (formerly FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan and across Balochistan. This initiative aims to support children from underdeveloped and remote areas who face financial barriers to education.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood stated that the university is committed to ensuring that no child is deprived of education due to financial constraints.

He emphasized that AIOU is determined to extend educational opportunities to the maximum number of students from marginalized regions and help them move toward a brighter and more secure future.

This initiative by AIOU is being widely regarded as a significant step toward promoting educational equality and spreading the light of knowledge to remote and disadvantaged areas of the country.