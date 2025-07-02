AIOU earns global recognition for its academic services and modern distance learning model

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has achieved a prominent position at the international level due to its academic services and modern model of distance education.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood in the context of the new academic programs being offered to international students for the Autumn 2025 semester, said a press release on Wednesday.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that it is a matter of great pride that in the Spring 2025 semester, students from 37 countries across the globe enrolled in the university’s academic programs.

This not only reflects the trust in the university’s academic standards but also brings international recognition and goodwill to Pakistan.

He stated that the university is committed to spreading the light of knowledge beyond borders, reaching every corner of the world. “Open University is a gateway of education open to every student around the globe,” he remarked.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood further added that the university not only provides access to education for everyone but also offers academic programs developed with modern technology and aligned with international educational standards. These programs are designed to fulfill the educational and professional needs of students worldwide.

International students residing across the globe can enroll in Matriculation, Intermediate, Associate Degree, BS, B.Ed., and Postgraduate Diploma programs. These programs are offered through an online management system, where students can submit their assignments online and take their exams through the same online system.

Prospectuses and admission forms can be downloaded from the university’s website: http://aiou.edu.pk.

Overseas Pakistanis and international students can obtain further information by contacting the International Collaboration and Exchange Office via email at ice@aiou.edu.pk or by calling at +92 51 9572495.