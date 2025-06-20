AIOU closes swift centers across Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that the “Swift Centers” established on a trial basis under various regional setups have been completely shut down as of July 2024 due to certain technical reasons.

These centers were launched temporarily to facilitate students but are no longer operational, said a press release on Friday.

The students are advised not to utilize the services of any swift center as such centers are unauthorized . This is entirely false and constitutes fraud. The university has no affiliation with these fake Swift Centers. Any dealings or services obtained from such entities will be at the students’ own risk.

The university reserves the right to take legal action against such illegal elements and any individuals or students involved in these activities.

All students are strongly advised to seek guidance and information only from the university’s main campus or the nearest regional office. Information about regional offices is available at: http://aiou.edu.pk.