AIOU announces admissions for Four B.Ed Programs for Autumn 2025

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) renowned nationwide for its excellence in teacher training has announced admissions for the Autumn 2025 semester, offering four B.Ed programs of varying durations.

Over the years, AIOU has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in Pakistan, with millions of trained teachers now serving in schools, colleges, and universities across the country, said a press release on Tuesday. Thousands of new students join the university every year, which stands as a testament to its commitment to quality, trust, and national service.

The newly announced B.Ed programs are tailored to meet the educational backgrounds of diverse student groups.

The university is offering 1.5-year, 2-year, 2.5-year, and 4-year B.Ed programs. The 1.5-year program is designed for students who have completed a BS, MA, or MSc. The 2-year B.Ed is suitable for those holding an Associate Degree in Education.

The 2.5-year program is open to students with a BA, BSc, or an Associate Degree, while the 4-year B.Ed program has been specially crafted for candidates who have passed Intermediate (12th grade).

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized that AIOU’s core mission is to provide quality education and to prepare professional teachers. These diversified B.Ed programs are a reflection of that vision and a step toward building a brighter educational future for Pakistan.

Prospective students can access admission forms and prospectuses on the university’s website at www.aiou.edu.pk, while online submission of admission forms is available at http://fmbp.aiou.edu.pk. Forms can also be obtained from AIOU’s regional offices or designated sale points.

The last date to apply is August 11, 2025. For further information, applicants are encouraged to contact their nearest regional office or visit the university’s official website.