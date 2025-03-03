10.5 C
National

AIG Investigations holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP): Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Investigations/Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah emphasized the Islamabad Police’s commitment to resolving public issues on priority.
He expressed these views while addressing citizens and police officials during a Khuli Kachehri (open court) held on Monday at the Central Police Office.
A public relation officer told APP that during the session, AIG Inayat attentively listened to complaints and directed concerned officers to take timely action on merit. He also instructed them to submit reports within the given timeframe.
Strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption, he warned, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy in this regard.
“The Islamabad Police will leave no stone unturned to protect the lives and property of citizens,” AIG Inayat asserted, adding that such interactive sessions will continue to provide maximum relief to the public.
AIG Inayat further noted that Khuli Kachehris play a crucial role in fostering friendly policing, ensuring self-accountability, and addressing citizens’ concerns without delay. “The protection of life, property, and dignity of citizens remains our top priority,” he concluded.
