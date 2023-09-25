AIERD establishes GACC to promote voices from global South

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):The Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development (AIERD) has established the Girls Alliance for Climate Change (GACC) to promote girls’ voices, especially from the Global South, at COP-28 and beyond.

While talking to the media, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO of AIERD, highlighted that AIERD will strive to build a platform that can act as a center of excellence for the girls’ led discourse, research, and contribution to policy formulation and implementation.

“GACC will work to empower young girls to lead the discourse and pro-women Climate Change Policy Formulation,” he said.

The specific objectives of GACC would be to lead the discourse on the future agenda of Climate Change by keeping women’s interests at the heart of the discussion, to create a space for women for policy implementation, and to invest in future women leaders in the field of Climate Change.

Shakeel Ramay pointed out that GACC will build partnerships with schools, colleges, and universities and will be open for girls between the age group of 15-35 years.