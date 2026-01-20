AI & Robotics curriculum notified for Grades 1–12

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):On the direction of the Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFE&PT), the National Curriculum Council (NCC) Wing has finalized and notified the AI and robotics curriculum for Grades 1 to 12.

The curriculum has been designed to equip learners with essential competencies in computational thinking, automation, intelligent systems, robotics design, ethical and responsible use of technology, and real-world problem solving.

Structured as a progressive and developmentally appropriate learning pathway, the curriculum emphasizes hands-on, application-oriented learning aligned with national development priorities and international best practices. It aims to nurture innovation, creativity, and critical thinking while preparing students to engage meaningfully with emerging technologies shaping the future of work and society.

Following notification, the curriculum will be disseminated to relevant stakeholders, including provincial education departments, curriculum bodies, teacher education institutions, and examination bodies.

This will support orientation, capacity building, and phased implementation across the country.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics into Pakistan’s national education system marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards future-ready, technology-enabled learning.

The initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening STEM education, advancing digital literacy, and empowering learners with skills required for ensuring that students are prepared not only for today’s challenges, but for the opportunities of tomorrow.