AI in libraries: 6th national convention of PLC concludes successfully

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):The Pakistan Library Club (Islamabad Chapter), in collaboration with the Department of Library and Information Sciences at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), successfully organized the 6th National Convention on the theme “Artificial Intelligence in Libraries” on Saturday.

The convention brought together renowned experts, librarians, and information professionals from across the country.

The event commenced with welcome remarks by the Director of PLC, followed by keynote addresses from Adnan Adil (London South Bank University, UK) and Dr Asim Qayyum (Charles Sturt University, Australia), who emphasized the need and benefits of integrating artificial intelligence into libraries.

Technical sessions featured diverse discussions, including a presentation by Muhammad Asim on the use of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Pakistani university libraries.

Sidra Shannon shared insights on essential skills for navigating the rapidly evolving information landscape.

Sadaf Shahid shed light on AI-based systems in library management and the role of smart libraries, while Dr Asif Naveed discussed the importance of prompt engineering for information professionals.

Farasat Shafiullah delivered a comprehensive talk on emerging social services in public libraries and the development of transferable skills.

A panel discussion titled “AI in Libraries: Shaping the Future of Research and Access to Knowledge” was also held during the second session.

The closing ceremony featured a special address by Dr Saira Hanif Soroya (Southern Connecticut State University, USA). Shields were distributed among participants, followed by refreshments in their honor.

The convention served as a platform to highlight emerging trends in library science and played a pivotal role in emphasizing the significance of artificial intelligence in academic and public libraries in Pakistan.