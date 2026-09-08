AI Geo Navigators showcases MIRSAD at LEAP x DeepFest 2026 in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):AI Geo Navigators successfully participated in LEAP x DeepFest 2026, held from 31 August to 3 September 2026 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham, Saudi Arabia.

During the four-day event, AI Geo Navigators showcased MIRSAD, its flagship Saudi-focused solution for operational hazard and climate screening. Designed for the Saudi context, MIRSAD brings together multi-hazard risk screening, climate intelligence, sector-specific analysis, bilingual access, and AI-assisted interpretation within a single operational platform, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The event marked an important step in AI Geo Navigators’ engagement with Saudi Arabia’s rapidly developing technology and innovation ecosystem. Conversations held throughout the event opened opportunities for continued engagement, knowledge exchange, and potential collaborations around geospatial AI and climate intelligence.

Reflecting on the participation, the AI Geo Navigators team highlighted the value of connecting with organizations and professionals working toward technology-driven solutions for emerging challenges across Saudi Arabia.

The participation provided AI Geo Navigators with an opportunity to present MIRSAD to technology professionals, innovators, industry representatives, and potential partners from Saudi Arabia and beyond. The team engaged in discussions around the growing role of AI, GIS, remote sensing, climate intelligence, and geospatial intelligence in supporting smarter and more resilient decision-making.

AI Geo Navigators was represented at LEAP x DeepFest 2026 by CEO Asim Javid, Communications Manager Shahida Haji, Program Manager Musfira Akash, and Team Lead Danish Zahoor and Ali Khan.

AI Geo Navigators thanks everyone who visited its booth, explored MIRSAD, and connected with the team during LEAP x DeepFest 2026.