Ahsan urges value-added exports to achieve self-reliance at Gulfood 2026

DUBAI, Jan 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need for value addition and export expansion to achieve economic self-reliance, saying the government was prioritizing export-led growth under Uraan Pakistan, during his visit to the Pakistan Pavilion at Gulfood 2026.

“We are committed to promoting productivity, quality and innovation so that ‘Made in Pakistan’ becomes a global symbol of quality and our products are visible on every shelf across international markets,” the minister said while interacting with Pakistani exhibitors.

The minister toured various stalls at the Pakistan Pavilion and met exporters representing different food and agro-based sectors.

He encouraged them to focus on enhancing exports, improving product standards and increasing value-added offerings to compete effectively in international markets.

Expressing satisfaction over Pakistan’s strong participation, Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the efforts of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the country’s mission in Dubai for organizing a vibrant and well-represented pavilion at the global food exhibition.

“I am very happy to see that Pakistani exporters have set up a large number of stalls at the Gulfood Expo,” he said, adding that such international platforms created vital opportunities for market access, branding and business partnerships.

Highlighting the government’s policy direction, the minister said that under Uraan Pakistan, increasing exports was the foremost national priority to steer the economy towards sustainable growth and reduce dependence on external borrowing.

“If we are to permanently free ourselves from reliance on the IMF and foreign debt, there is only one way forward – promoting and expanding our exports,” he remarked, noting with encouragement that many Pakistani companies were shifting towards value-added products.

During the visit, the minister also visited the Biryani Festival stall established by TDAP and appreciated the initiative to promote Pakistani basmati rice and cuisine as part of soft branding and agri-exports promotion.

TDAP Director General (Agro Division) Athar Hussain Khokhar and Trade & Investment Counsellor Ali Zeb Khan briefed the minister on the Pakistan Pavilion’s arrangements and participation details.

The event was also attended by Pakistan Business Council Dubai Chairman Shabbir Merchant and Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Chairman Faisal Jehangir Malik, along with members of the business community.