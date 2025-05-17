Ahsan Iqbal urges adoption of Prophet’s Seerat for global peace

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the critical need to integrate the Seerat (life and teachings) of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) into daily life to foster global peace and address pressing social and economic challenges.

Speaking at the Seerat Centre in Lahore on Saturday, the minister described the Prophet’s (PBUH) life as a universal beacon for humanity. During his address, Ahsan Iqbal announced the PML-N government’s initiative to establish nine Seerat Chairs across Pakistan.

These chairs will focus on drawing guidance from the Quran and Sunnah in key areas, including leadership, governance, human rights, social justice, welfare, business, trade, education, women’s rights, global peace, interfaith harmony, sustainable development, and environmental stewardship. He stressed that these principles will inspire the younger generation to connect with the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings.

Following the meeting, the minister toured various sections of the Seerat Center and revealed plans to engage nine distinguished scholars to lead research under the Seerat Chairs. This research will aim to provide solutions to modern challenges by leveraging insights from the Seerat and Islamic teachings.