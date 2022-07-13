Ahsan Iqbal holds meetings with USG UN DESA, DSG UN

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday met the Under Secretary General of UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) Liu Zhenmin here on the sidelines of High level political forum 2022 session at the United Nations and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN NewYork also accompanied him.

The Planning Minister thanked USG DESA for its support to the Voluntary National Reviews (VNR) presenting countries for the ongoing HLPF session.

HLPF is the core United Nations platform for follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for SDGs on: no poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being; decent work and economic growth; reduced inequalities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; peace, justice and strong institutions, and partnerships in depth.

In a separate meeting, Ahsan Iqbal also met Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed on the sidelines of HLPF 2022 here at the UN.