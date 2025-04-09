Ahsan Iqbal highlights unity among state pillars for political stability, reforms

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that there is complete harmony and agreement among three pillars of the state: government, establishment and judiciary on the most pressing imperative for Pakistan at present, which is political stability, reforms and continuity of policies.

He urged the nation to welcome this unity and collective focus on the country’s progress.

During his visit to Iqbal Academy Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Wednesday, the minister stressed that Pakistan’s military is a national security institution and it gains its support from the nation’s 240 million people.

Reflecting on the 2018 elections, Ahsan Iqbal criticised the actions carried out to install a government with no experience in governance. He pointed out that a leader, who had never run even a union council, was imposed on the country.

With Pakistan facing numerous challenges, all stakeholders are moving towards achieving economic stability and long-term peace. He believes that this cooperation between the state’s pillars is essential to steer Pakistan out of current crises.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal, reflecting on the early days of the nation, noted that when Pakistan’s first budget was presented, the country faced severe financial challenges, largely due to immense pressure from the influx of refugees. Despite these challenges, the finance minister, following the guidance of Quaid-e-Azam, allocated a grant of one lakh rupees in the first budget, which was dedicated to the Iqbal Academy. This gesture was not only a tribute to the vision of Allama Iqbal but also a step towards establishing an institution to safeguard the intellectual and ideological foundation of Pakistan. Allama Iqbal, he noted, is the true intellectual founder of Pakistan, and the founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah recognised this by ensuring the formation of Iqbal Academy at the inception of the nation.

Iqbal lamented that despite the initial vision, Pakistan’s political history has faced numerous upheavals, preventing the continuation of the mission set by the leadership of the Muslim League. He highlighted that extremism, linguistic divisions and provincial bias in the country are largely the result of the nation’s growing distance from Iqbal’s philosophy and ideals.

The minister further stated that for national development, it is crucial to build not just physical infrastructure, but also a robust ideological infrastructure. In line with this vision, he announced plans to establish branches of Iqbal Academy in all provinces. Additionally, universities have been directed to introduce programs that will familiarise the youth with the thought of Allama Iqbal. The Ministry of Education has also been instructed to reintegrate Iqbal’s teachings into the national curriculum.

Ahsan Iqbal underscored the importance of promoting Iqbal’s ideas not just within Pakistan, but internationally, as part of the nation’s soft power. He pointed to the widespread admiration for Iqbal across the globe, with translations of his works in over 40 languages. He emphasized that Iqbal is revered in many countries including Afghanistan, Iran, Turkiye, the Middle East and Malaysia, making him an ambassador of Pakistan’s intellectual heritage.

Regarding Pakistan’s relationship with Afghanistan, Ahsan Iqbal reiterated that Pakistan has always fulfilled its role as a neighbouring Muslim brother country by offering refuge and assistance to millions of Afghan refugees. He highlighted that Pakistan has paid a heavy price for this support, with significant social and economic costs. He stated that Pakistan expects Afghanistan to reciprocate by ensuring that its territory is not used for terrorism against Pakistan. He called on the Afghan government to take responsibility for curbing such activities and preventing the use of Afghan soil for terrorism that threatens Pakistan.