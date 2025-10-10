Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes critical role of science, technology in shaping prosperous Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized the critical role of science, technology and innovation in shaping a prosperous and forward-looking Pakistan.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of World Space Week (WSW) 2025, held at Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-7/4, under the auspices of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the national space agency and official coordinator of WSW activities in the country.

Minister of State for Federal Education, Ms. Wajiha Qamar, and Federal Secretary for Education, Mr. Nadeem Mehboob, also attended the ceremony, which marked the conclusion of a week-long nationwide celebration of space science and technology observed from October 4 to 10, in line with the global theme “Living in Space.”

In his keynote address, Ahsan Iqbal said that while humanity continues to explore life beyond Earth, it is equally vital to harness science and technology to improve living conditions on the planet.

Urging students to embrace modern education and skill development, he reminded them of the Muslim world’s historic contributions to science and discovery.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development through modern scientific solutions.

Highlighting the far-reaching applications of space technology, he said that its use extends to telemedicine, tele-education, communication, and disaster management.

He appreciated SUPARCO’s contributions in applying space-based technologies for environmental monitoring and national development and reiterated the ambition of Pakistan’s space program to land on the moon by 2035.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman SUPARCO, Muhammad Yousaf Khan reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to advancing the peaceful uses of space technology for the nation’s benefit. He underscored the significance of Earth observation programs in monitoring natural resources, environmental shifts, and urban expansion, thereby aiding national decision-making.

Secretary SUPARCO, in his remarks, noted that World Space Week is celebrated in over 90 countries to commemorate the launch of Sputnik-1 in 1957 and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty in 1967. He highlighted that Pakistan, which has been observing WSW since 2005, consistently ranks among the top-performing countries with thousands of activities held each year.

This year’s events included teacher training workshops, student competitions, exhibitions, model displays, quizzes, webinars, and stargazing sessions organized across the country. SUPARCO’s Space Education Vans also reached schools nationwide to promote interactive learning experiences in space science and technology.

The ceremony also featured a creative tableau by students of Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-7/4, on the theme of climate change, symbolizing the collective responsibility to protect the planet. Their performance received wide appreciation from the guests for effectively linking environmental awareness with the broader theme of sustainability and space exploration.

In his concluding remarks, Secretary SUPARCO expressed gratitude to all participating schools, teachers, and students for their enthusiastic involvement in the nationwide activities.

He also commended the efforts of SUPARCO’s Space Education and Awareness Division for promoting space science education and outreach across Pakistan.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to using space technology for sustainable development, environmental protection, and inspiring the next generation to look toward the stars with curiosity and purpose.