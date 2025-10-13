Ahsan Iqbal condemns unprovoked firing by Afghanistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Afghanistan’s side of the border, saying Pakistan’s security forces had given a robust and effective response to the violation.

In a statement, the minister said Pakistan desired peace in the region and always pursued a policy of good-neighbourly relations, but it possessed full capability to defend every inch of its territory.

“Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but any aggression against our sovereignty will be responded to with full strength,” Ahsan Iqbal asserted.

He said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces in safeguarding the country’s frontiers and ensuring national security.