Ahsan congratulates Air Chief Marshal on tenure extension, describes it as ‘well deserved’

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on the extension of his tenure.

“His leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) into a formidable force,” the minister said in a felicitation message.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the Air Chief’s tenure extension was well deserved, as it came about in recognition for his exceptional role in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, where the Pakistan Air Force played a decisive part under his command.

Highlighting the importance of exemplary leadership demonstrated by the Air Chief, the minister remarked, “Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber’s leadership in technology development and integration played key role during the recent operations against enemy’s aggressions.”

The Planning minister conveyed his best wishes and prayers for the Air Chief, following the decision of his tenure extension which was unanimously approved by the federal cabinet during its meeting on Tuesday.