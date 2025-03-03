Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday addressed the first White Coat ceremony of Narowal Medical College, where 100 first-year MBBS students were formally inducted into the medical profession.

The ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of these students, was attended by faculty members, parents and distinguished guests, a news release said.

The momentous occasion brought parents to tears as they witnessed their children don the symbolic white coats, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

In his address, Ahsan Iqbal congratulated the students and their families, emphasizing that the most rewarding moments in life are when dreams become reality.

Reflecting on his political journey, he recalled how the people of Narowal first elected him to the National Assembly in 1993, at a time when he had neither land nor wealth, but only his education as his identity.

He reaffirmed his longstanding commitment to providing world-class educational opportunities to the region that had enabled his own success.

The minister highlighted the transformative impact of education in Narowal, citing the establishment of key institutions such as an Engineering University, an IT Campus, and the University of Narowal, where over 7,000 students, including 5,000 female students, were currently enrolled.

He noted that the University of Narowal’s Department of Sanitary Sciences has become one of its most successful academic programs.

Discussing the inception of Narowal Medical College, Ahsan Iqbal described it as a personal dream that materialized when the project was approved in the 2017-18 budget.

However, he expressed disappointment over the subsequent government’s decision to halt development projects, including this college, and lamented the political victimization that led to his imprisonment over the Narowal Sports City project.

He questioned the rationale behind opposition to developmental projects in Narowal, asserting that every region in Pakistan deserved equal opportunities for growth and progress.

The establishment of Narowal Medical College, a state-of-the-art institution aimed at enhancing medical education and healthcare services in the region, was formally launched in the groundbreaking ceremony on February 18, 2025 in a public gathering at Narowal.

The project, completed at a cost of Rs452.565 million, has been a major step forward in fulfilling the healthcare needs of the region. A stop-gap arrangement was made to ensure the timely commencement of MBBS classes, with an MoU signed with the University of Narowal in September 2023 to utilize its old campus building as a temporary facility.

The Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department of Punjab sanctioned Rs165 million in December 2023 for renovation, procurement of equipment, furniture and fixtures.

Acknowledging the efforts of former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal credited the revival of Narowal Medical College to a Rs400 million grant, followed by further acceleration of the project under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He expressed his pride in seeing 100 students, 67-female and 33-male, who began their medical education, with admissions approved by the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PM&DC).

He voiced his confidence that the college will soon be recognized among Pakistan’s top medical institutions, excelling in artificial intelligence, biomedicine, and modern medical research.

The White Coat ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellors of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), and the former minister of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department.

Addressing the students, Ahsan Iqbal urged them to dedicate at least a decade to rigorous study and research to establish themselves as outstanding doctors. He warned of the dangers of misinformation on social media, stressing its potential to mislead young minds. He shared a personal incident, revealing that he still carries a bullet fired by a misguided youth who was influenced by online propaganda.

Reiterating his vision for national development, he emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and the need to prevent ideological differences from turning into hatred.

He declared that securing the future of these students was a collective success and a step toward national progress.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to economic growth, referencing the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, which aims to elevate Pakistan’s economy to USD 1 trillion by 2030.

Concluding his speech, he praised former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan a nuclear power and standing firm against international pressure. He dismissed the notion that providing facilities to underdeveloped regions should be opposed, reiterating that every region, including Narowal, has the right to development and progress.