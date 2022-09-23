Ahsan asks opposition not to create hurdles in flood relief activities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) not to create hurdles in the government’s efforts in seeking support and aid from the world for the relief and rehabilitation activities in flood hit areas of the country.

He said Pakistan was facing the worst devastation and it needed the world assistance to revive economy and reconstruction in the wake of massive floods.

Addressing a press briefing here, the minister who also oversees National Flood Response and Cooperation Center distressed over the irresponsible attitude of the opposition who was making fun of the government for seeking assistance from the world.

Today, Sheikh Rasheed had said that the government was begging from the world, but in fact we are seeking our right as the devastated floods occurred as a result of climate change and carbon emission which is international issue, he said adding that Pakistan contribution in the international carbon emission was even less than one percent.

He said Pakistan was the 7th most vulnerable country with respect to the climatic change issues and the Prime Minister was asking the developed countries which had larger share in carbon emission to respect their moral obligation and do the justice to Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said the opposition should stop issuing irresponsible statements as thousands of Jawans of armed forces were working day and night in the flood relief activities whereas “our senior officers and Jawans have also been martyred in such activities”.

“Sometimes you are using jackal, and unpatriotic for the worthy leadership… how dare you using such irresponsible words,” he said while pointing to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I think such attitude is not good for the country and the politics as well.”

The minister said whenever there is tough time to any community or a family, people express sympathies by forgetting all their differences but the person who is claiming for “Haqeeqi Azadi” have become so cruel that he is creating hurdles in the way of flood response activities.

He advised him to go to the flood hit areas and help the government in rescue and relief activities rather than attacking Islamabad, the federal capital.

He said the damage done during the PTI’s tenure from 2018 to 2022 was much larger than the devastation of recent floods as what he called the “Imrani Change” had incurred $50 billion loss to the national economy while flood had caused $30 billion losses.