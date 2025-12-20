AGPR calls on CJP as online billing payment in SC on card

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) Kamran Rashid called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan on Monday and briefed him on key initiatives aimed at advancing the digitalization of government payments.

During the meeting, the AGPR informed the Chief Justice that implementation of an Online Billing Solution for the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been initiated and is expected to become operational within a fortnight.

The new system is designed to significantly expedite expenditure-related payments while eliminating reliance on manual bills and cheques.

The Chief Justice appreciated the initiative taken by AGPR and assured full institutional support, stating that strengthening financial management systems at the Supreme Court remains among his key priorities.

He also issued necessary instructions to the relevant sections to ensure the effective and timely implementation of the project.

The Chief Justice further expressed his desire that the initiative be extended to the High Courts as well, subject to the approval of the respective Chief Justices.

Emphasizing broader financial reforms, the Chief Justice stressed the need to digitize receipt-side financial instruments through fintech-enabled solutions.

He said that such measures would facilitate litigants and other stakeholders by enabling the digital deposit of court fees, securities, and related payments.

He underscored that these initiatives should be pursued in coordination with the State Bank of Pakistan to ensure secure, standardized, and transparent financial transactions.

On the occasion, the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues also presented a commemorative shield to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.