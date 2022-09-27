Agha Baloch for digitising academic, literary work of Balochi, Brahvi languages

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch on Tuesday underlined the need for digitising the academic, intellectual and literary work of Balochi and Brahvi languages in order to preserve their heritage.

In a meeting with the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, he urged to increase number of job opportunities, scholarships and seats for the students of Balochistan in the federal universities.

The minister extended his gratitude to the HEC chairman for giving no objection certificate (NOC) to the University of Turbat for offering PhD degree in Balochi language, and also emphasized for the expansion of FATA Balochistan Medical Scholarship.

The HEC chairman assured his full cooperation for facilitating the students hailing from Balochistan, and to promote educational activities in the province.