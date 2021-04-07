ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):National Tourism Coordination Board Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari announced on Wednesday that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would operate more flights to Skardu weekly.

In a tweet, he said two direct flights from Lahore [to Skardu] had been launched in good time before Ramazan and tourism season while Karachi would be connected soon too.

He added that the move would enhance accessibility to North for tourists.

Zulfikar Bukhari, who is also Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, appreciated the PIA’s efforts for tourism promotion.