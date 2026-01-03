After Marka-e-Haq, success to be achieved in battle of development: Ahsan Iqbal

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has said that after Marka-e-Haq, Pakistan will also achieve success in the battle of development.

He added that engineers play a pivotal role in national progress. He said the national economy has moved in the right direction and Pakistan will be transformed into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2035.

He was addressing the annual alumni ceremony of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Saturday as the chief guest.

Ahsan Iqbal announced that the government is set to launch an internship programme this year to provide employment opportunities to young engineers. He emphasized that promoting research and innovation in every sphere of life is indispensable for sustainable development.

Expressing pride in addressing his alma mater, the federal minister said it was an honour to speak at UET, from where he also graduated. Recalling his student days, he said he served as president of the students’ union and contributed to initiatives such as the launch of Student Week and the revival of convocations. He added that UET not only provided him with technical education but also nurtured his leadership skills, enabling him to serve the country.

He said engineers are the backbone of national development and sustainable growth is impossible without their services. Engineers contribute to progress through infrastructure development, industrial growth, energy projects, communication systems, technology, and innovation. Roads, bridges, dams, power systems, factories, IT, and digital solutions are all the result of engineers’ expertise.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed that to bring Pakistan into the ranks of developed nations, modern engineering, quality education, research, science, and technology must be promoted. Institutions like UET, he said, are guarantors of Pakistan’s bright future.

Highlighting his vision, he said Pakistan must move towards a knowledge-based economy for sustainable growth. He urged young engineers and alumni to actively contribute to research, innovation, and industrial development so the country can compete globally. He said the government is taking serious steps to strengthen education, research, and technology, and is turning higher education institutions into centers of national development.

He further announced that under the new internship programme, a one-year mandatory internship will be introduced for engineers working on ongoing development projects, similar to the house job system for medical graduates. Interns will also receive stipends, enabling young engineers to gain practical experience. The programme will soon be launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

The federal minister also highlighted the rapid technological changes following the advent of artificial intelligence and said universities must link their laboratories with industry to promote an enterprise ecosystem and develop skilled, experienced professionals.

He said that under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the economy is stabilizing, inflation has declined significantly, and foreign exchange reserves and foreign investment have increased. Achieving the one-trillion-dollar economy target by 2035, he added, will require collective national effort.

Earlier, UET Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Munir highlighted the importance of alumni reunions in strengthening ties between the university and its former students. He gave a detailed briefing on UET’s academic performance, research projects, and future goals, stating that the university is providing engineering education of international standards.

He said more than 75,000 UET alumni are ambassadors of the institution and are actively supporting deserving students. With alumni support, scholarships worth Rs. 800 million will be awarded to deserving students this year.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Iqrar Ahmed Khan, Director Alumni Ahmed Naveed, vice chancellors of various universities, deans, directors, heads of departments, faculty members, and a large number of UET alumni from Pakistan and abroad, including Canada, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and the United Kingdom.