Afshan Saeed Advocate joins PML-N

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Former President of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Women Wing, Afshan Saeed Advocate, has joined the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

She announced her decision at a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, alongside Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and senior PML-N leaders.

Afshan Saeed said she was beginning a new political journey with PML-N and reaffirmed her commitment to serving the people of her constituency, particularly addressing women’s issues.

She acknowledged the respect she received during her tenure in the Muslim Conference and credited its leadership for that support.

Welcoming her to the party, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf termed her inclusion a valuable addition and said her political stature would further grow within PML-N. He said educated and visionary leaders like Afshan Saeed were an asset to the party and would strengthen it in the region.

He added that PML-N had consistently played a key role in national development and was extending initiatives such as health cards and laptop schemes to Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s focus on uplifting underdeveloped areas.