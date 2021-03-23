Afridi vows support to Kashmir cause on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar khan Afridi on Tuesday felicitated the entire nation on Pakistan Day and vowed to extend his diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiri brothers in their inalienable right to self determination.

Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of 1947 partition, he said while expressing his commitment to mobilize all resources for the independence of Kashmir.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he said the Day reminded us the sacrifices made by our elders in making this country.

He paid tribute to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters for showing continued resistance against Indian oppression and barbarism for the last several decades.

The ideology of Pakistan was the basis for the establishment of Pakistan, under which the Muslim leadership refused to be dominated by the Hindutva mentality and struggled for the establishment of a separate state, said Afridi.

The sacrifices of freedom fighters of occupied Kashmir will not go in vain, he remarked.

He said people of Indian-occupied Kashmir were also celebrating Pakistan Day by hoisting Pakistani flags at their homes as Pakistanis’ hearts beat with Kashmiri brothers’.