Afghanistan lost global focus after Gaza-Israel conflict: Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Ambassador Asif Durrani, on Wednesday, said due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Afghanistan has gone down the priority list for the global community.

He was speaking at the second working session of Islamabad Conclave titled ‘Changing Regional Landscape: From Afghanistan to Middle East’ organized by the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) here, a news release said.

The Ambassador stated that major power rivalries have played a major role in making this present mosaic. The breakup of the Soviet Union resulted in the making of a unipolar world.

The recent crisis in Gaza has sharpened the global divide and it shows how a small spark can turn into an inferno. Pakistan’s geography had a geopolitical and geo-economic value as it is a gateway to the Middle East as well, he added.

The situation in Afghanistan affects Pakistan and the situation in Afghanistan post 9/11 had many adverse consequences for the country as it affected us economically and in the security aspect as well.

He went on to say that attacks by the Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan have increased. On the other hand, trade with Afghanistan has increased and trade within the region has also increased significantly.

He said that 95% of people in Afghanistan are living below the poverty line and humanitarian aid is also affected. Shedding light on Pakistan’s proximity to the Middle East, he said that the region has a deep impact on political and geo-economics in Pakistan. The country receives remittances from the Middle East and the Saudi Iran rapprochement is a step in the right direction.

The speakers at the session included Mirvais Yasini, former Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of the Afghan Parliament, Ms. Yara Mourad, Assistant Director AUB Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs (IFI), American University of Beirut (AUB), Ms. Tamanna Salikuddin, Director of South Asia Programs at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), Adam Weinstein, Deputy Director of the Middle East Program, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and Ms. Elizabeth Threlkald, Seniour Fellow and Director South Asia at Stimson Center. The session was moderated by Ms. Amina Khan, Director CAMEA.

Amina Khan, in her introductory remarks, stated that the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and Afghanistan has witnessed profound transformations in recent years, marked by a complex interplay of regional, global, and internal dynamics.

She said the pursuit of sustainable peace in Afghanistan remains a pressing concern for the international community and the region at large. Decades of conflict, involving multiple actors with divergent interests, have left a trail of devastation and instability.

She further said the Middle East, which is often regarded as the epicenter of geopolitical complexities, is undergoing transformative changes that reshape the regional dynamics.

Amidst the unfortunate events in Gaza, the political and economic landscape in the Middle East are undergoing a significant change, with major diplomatic realignments taking place, such as the Abraham Accords & alliances such as the Quadrilateral which have changed the political landscape of the region.

Mirwais Yasini, spoke on ‘Achieving Sustainable Peace in Afghanistan’. He said that addressing the intricate challenges in Afghanistan necessitates a nuanced and multifaceted approach. The smooth transition to the Afghan Taliban in August 2021 without significant bloodshed should be acknowledged, along with the current satisfactory security conditions and the resilient Afghan economy.

He said the recurring exodus of the educated class poses a threat to intellectual resources, emphasizing the need for incentives to retain both younger and older educated individuals. Swift repatriation of refugees before winter is imperative to address potential humanitarian challenges.

Yara Mourad, while speaking on the ‘Evolving Dynamics in the Middle East,’ stated that after the signing of the Abraham Accords between UAE/Bahrain and Israel on Sept 15, 2020 aiming to boost diplomatic normalization between Arab countries and Israel and to facilitate economic interdependency in the region, there was a perception that the ‘Palestinian issue’ was turning into a forgotten conflict. However, the Palestinian issue is back in force to the forefront; and this will weigh on any further developments towards normalization with Israel.

Speaking about the ‘non-security challenges in Afghanistan and the region’, Adam Weinstein noted that the US-Pakistan relationship has shifted away from the Af-Pak paradigm, while acknowledging the inextricable link between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Elizabeth Threlkeld, spoke on ‘Enhancing Economic and Regional Connectivity for Sustainable Development’. She was of the view that with over 97 percent of Afghans currently residing in poverty, encompassing nearly two-thirds of the population reliant on humanitarian aid for survival; the continuous need for assistance is evident.

She went on to say that proposals for a shift toward a humanitarian assistance model emphasizing livelihood generation for long-term sustainability are gaining traction, drawing the attention of multilateral entities.

She highlighted the imperative of allowing women to participate in the workforce, recognizing their crucial role in societal and economic dynamics. The interconnected nature of Afghanistan’s situation with Pakistan is acknowledged, especially in the realm of trade. Trade emerges as a powerful leverage tool with the Taliban, but sustaining open borders is essential to prevent undue pressure on traders and financial losses in the event of closures.

Tamanna Salikuddin, while speaking on ‘Strengthening Economic and Regional Connectivity for Sustainable Growth,’ was of the view that recognizing economic considerations are paramount in the current global scenario. Historically, South Asia, including Pakistan, has experienced low economic integration.

She said that the dynamics have further shifted with the end of the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, and Pakistan finds itself in a balancing act between ties with the United States and China, both vital economic partners.

Emphasizing the need for an investment-friendly environment, she proposed that Pakistan should focus on strengthening internal capabilities, such as a competitive skilled workforce, to attract investment from countries like Saudi Arabia.