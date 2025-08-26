Afghan women approach IHC against deportation process

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):The three Afghan nationals who married to Pakistani citizens Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against their repatriation.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, hearing the case, sent the case file to the Chief Justice on the request of the lawyer as a similar case was pending with the Chief Justice.

Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioners and took the position that foreigner women who marry Pakistani citizens are entitled to citizenship. The children of the petitioners are Pakistani, their Form B has been prepared. But the mothers of Pakistani children, the wives of Pakistani citizens, are being deported. The lawyer told the court that a similar case is already pending in the Chief Justice’s court so this case should also be sent there.

The court accepted the request and sent the case file to the Chief Justice.