Afghan FM to brief OIC moot on humanitarian situation in his country: Pak envoy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Saturday said Interim Afghan government’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi would brief the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states on deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Talking to APP at Islamabad International Air Port , he said the Afghan FM would shortly arrive to attend the 17th extraordinary session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to be held here on Sunday.

Terming the moot an ‘important meeting’, he said it would provide an opportunity to the delegates from around the world to know on-ground situation in Afghanistan and find a solution.