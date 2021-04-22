RAWALPINDI, Apr 22 (APP): Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Ali Khil Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process, enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation and effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

“Our sole aim is to help Afghans achieve a peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” the COAS said.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in Afghan Peace Process.