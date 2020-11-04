Affordable power supply to industries step towards creation of job opportunities, economic stability: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 04 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister’s announcement for provision of affordable power to industries was another important step towards creating employment opportunities for the people and economic stability.

In a tweet, the minister said the initiative to supply electricity to small and medium enterprises at subsidized rates will help run factories and also benefit poor workers.

وزیراعظم کاصنعتوں کیلئےسستی بجلی کی فراہمی کااعلان عوام کیلئےروزگارکےمواقع پیدا کرنےاورمعاشی استحکام کی جانب ایک اوراہم اقدام ہے۔چھوٹی،درمیانی صنعتوں کورعایتی نرخوں پربجلی کی فراہمی سے کارخانےچلیں گے، غریب مزدوروں کےچولہےبھی جلیں گے۔عوام کوریلیف پہنچانا ہماری پہلی ترجیح ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 4, 2020

Delivering relief to the people was top priority of the government, he said.